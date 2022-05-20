Viral Video: 'Best Squirrel Dad' Talks To 2 Furry Friends

A man is feeding two squirrels and talking to them.

A heartwarming video is gaining attraction on the internet, and shows a man feeding two squirrels and talking to them.

The video, shared by Derrick Downey Jr on Instagram on Monday, has been captioned: “Simple things always mean the most to me. Give me all the experiences of what nature has to offer and I'm good.”

In the video, the man is seen sitting on the floor and giving food to a squirrel nearby. He is also interacting with another furry friend, addressing it as "Richard". He asks the squirrel to look at him instead of the camera.

The video has received over 8.3 lakh views and more than 72,000 likes since it has been posted.

“Best squirrel dad ever,” a user wrote.

“The way I needed this this morning. “Okay I'll bring it down” yessss bringing the water glass lower for the squirrel babies. This is so pure,” a second user commented.

In another recent video shared by the man, he can be seen playing with Richard, feeding cherries and talking to the squirrel.



Derrick Downey Jr. is a content creator and make funny videos that are loved by users on social media.

Squirrels are known to be one of the friendliest animals. People enjoy feeding them on the streets, and they enjoy interacting with humans too.

They can be found in almost every habitat, from tropical rainforest to semiarid desert, with the exception of the high arctic regions and the harshest deserts. They are mostly herbivores who consume seeds and nuts, although some of them also eat insects and small animals.



