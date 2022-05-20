'Deer Zindagi': UP Police's Road Safety Video Praised By Internet

Deer calmly waits for traffic to stop before crossing the road.

Traffic rules are made for humans to avoid road accidents. There are traffic rules in every part of the world and people obey it, but have you ever seen an animal obeying this?

A video is going viral on social media where a deer can be seen calmly waiting for traffic to stop before crossing the road. After a short delay in traffic, the animal finally crosses the road at the zebra crossing.

The video has been shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter on Wednesday to highlight the significance of obeying to traffic laws.

"‘Deer Zindagi' Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! “Follow #RoadSafety norms,” the police said in their tweet.

They have won praise for setting a good example in the comment section from few users while others can be seen describing their own issues in the hopes of having them solved by the department.

“I don't know who is its admin but whoever the person is awesome .... Keep it UP @Uppolice,” a user wrote.

“UP POLICE : What a nice example of Traffic Control,” another one commented.

The video has garnered more than 38,000 views and about 1,347 likes on Twitter. The video of the deer was reportedly shot at Nara Prefecture in Japan, in the Kansai region of Honshu.

