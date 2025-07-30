"Hot Priests": Vatican's Latest Campaign To Spread Faith Among GenZ

The Vatican City is turning to social media-savvy "hot priests" to draw younger generations back to the church. As part of this push, over 1,000 young priests and friars with strong online followings were invited to Rome this week.

Among them is Father Ambrogio Mazzai, who has over 105,000 followers on Instagram. He regularly shares glimpses of his life doing fun activities such as playing guitar or biking in the mountains.

Then comes Father Cosimo Schena, whose Instagram feed resembles that of a fitness influencer. He boasts over 457,000 followers and shares spiritual messages through an engaging online persona.

Also attending is Father Giuseppe Fusari, a 58-year-old priest from Brescia and a bodybuilder with more than 63K Instagram followers. Known for posting pictures of his tattooed biceps along with spiritual reflections. Social media, in his opinion, is an effective instrument "to bring people closer to the Church."

He told The Telegraph, "I hope it will bring people closer to the church; there is a lot of curiosity and I am convinced that social media is one way to attract people."

Even though there are ancient Gospels, if you want to reach people today, especially the younger generation, you have to come up with modern ways, like social media.

Pope Leo XIV realises the importance of using modern technology to communicate with people. He has 14 million followers on X, where he regularly shares messages of peace and faith

This is not the first time the Church has used aesthetics in order to get people's attention and spread its message. Earlier in 2022, there was a calendar featuring hot Roman priests. This grabbed headlines, leading to the sale of more than 75,000 copies every year, according to The NY Post.