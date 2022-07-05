Trophy Hunter Who Killed Many Wild Animals Shot Dead

Mr Naude killed many wild animals, took photographs with them and posted on his social media sites.

A man who hunted endangered animals and posted images of himself next to their carcasses was shot dead in South Africa, according to a report in Independent.

Fifty-five-year-old Riaan Naude was driving when a car pulled up next to his truck in Limpopo. The occupants of the car shot Mr Naude from a close range near the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve, the outlet further said in its report. He was killed on the spot.

"The man was lying with his face up and there was blood on his head and face," said Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, a spokesperson for South Africa's national police agency.

"The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage," he said.

According to the posts shared on his Instagram profile Pro Hunter Africa, Mr Naude killed many wild animals, took photographs with them and posted on his social media sites.

Officers discovered a pair of hunting guns, clothing, water, whisky, and pyjamas from the scene of crime, according to local media reports.

According to the Heritage Protection Group, a non-profit anti-rhino poaching organisation, there are two suspects in the hunter's murder.

Mr Naude's firm, situated in northern South Africa, describes itself as a "hunting and Eco Safari outfit", according to New York Post.

The business charges $350 per day to hunt game, $2,500 for crocodile and $1,500 for a giraffe, according to Pro Hunt Africa's price list.



