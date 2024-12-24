Watch: Santa's Christmas Flight Cleared For Landing At Heathrow Airport

It's Christmas Eve 2024 and as families gather around the world to celebrate the magical festival, one question has been ringing across the households, especially among the children. Where is Santa Claus and how will he be coming to their house? Thanks to Heathrow Airport, kids in the UK at least have an idea where Santa Claus along with his legion of elves and reindeers is going to land.

On Tuesday (Dec 24), Heathrow Airport took to its Instagram account and posted a video showing the flight information display system (FIDS) which informed that the pot-bellied, red suit-wearing, white-beard Santa was landing at midnight in London from the North Pole. Apart from Santa Claus, the names of his reindeers viz. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph were also mentioned.

"SANTA1 is scheduled to arrive at #Heathrow. Our Christmas day arrivals board is LIVE across terminals, marking Santa and his reindeer's magical stop on their global journey," read the video caption.

A rather adorable warning was also sent to the passengers which read: "Please keep your carrots with you at all times. Unattended carrots may be sniffed and eaten."

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 140,000 views and over 5,000 hits. Meanwhile, dozens had commented, chuckling at the creative addition by the airport.

"Saw this at Terminal 5 today and thought it was hilarious!" wrote one user, while another added: "Omg I love this. Merry Christmas to everyone at my favorite Airport @heathrow_airport"

Meanwhile, a third poked fun that Santa Claus would still be late as he would have to come through the busy airport terminal.

"They're still going to get processed through Terminal 5. Expect delays," the user wrote.

Merry Christmas

Notably, Heathrow Airport has made a slew of changes at its various terminals to bring festive cheer to the visitors.

A larger-than-life polar bear named Bjorn has been placed in the terminal where the passengers can stand and get their photos clicked. 'The Jingle Belles' -- a singing quartet that specialises in holiday harmonies, has also been roped in to serenade the passengers at the airport.

Additionally, a free gift-wrapping facility has also been provided so that those rushing to their destinations can perfectly package the presents for their loved ones.