Watch: Russian Fisherman Captures "Never-Seen-Before" Creature From Deep Sea

A Russian fisherman caught a strange, never-seen-before creature from the depths of the ocean, leaving people on social media confused and speechless. Fishing in The Gulf, Roman Fedortsov came across the peculiar, gray-coloured, bulbous-looking animal.

Posting a video of it on Instagram, the fisherman identified it as a smooth lumpsucker, a type of marine ray-finned fish, which lives in the deep and may reach lengths of more than a foot.

Instagram users were highly intrigued by the unique creature, with some even claiming it to be proof of extraterrestrial life.

One user said, "Yeah, aliens are real."

Another added, "Kill it and burn it and don't ever catch one of those again!!"

"That's the pet of aliens living underwater," read a comment.

Someone labelled it as "Megamind" after the cartoon antagonist portrayed by Will Ferrell, who had a recognisable big head. Another compared it to Harry Potter's "The Dark Lord".

In a similar incident, a US fisherman caught a sea creature with the "weirdest" mouth ever. Last year in June, Eric Osinkie was fishing in the Hudson Valley in New York when he came across this species. He shared the photos of the eel-like animal, showing its rows and rows of teeth, on the Catskill Outdoors Facebook group.

"Went fishing for the fish that seem to always be right out of my grasp the catskill creek trout had 2 hooked lost one fumbling for my net and the other snapped my line but I did catch a new Species today have a look," Mr Osinkie wrote in the caption of the post.

The creature was a sea lamprey. The species is parasitic and feeds on other fish using its suction disk mouth and sharp teeth. Once it attaches itself to its victims, it punctures their skin and drains their body fluids.