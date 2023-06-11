US Fisherman Finds 'Alien' Sea Creature With the 'Weirdest' Mouth Ever

Internet users were simply baffled to see the weird-looking creature.

A fisherman in the United States recently caught a sea creature with the "weirdest" mouth ever. While fishing in the Hudson Valley in New York, fisherman Eric Osinkie came across the peculiar-looking marine animal. He shared the photos of the eel-like animal, showing its rows and rows of teeth, on the Catskill Outdoors Facebook group.

"Went fishing for the fish that seem to always be right out of my grasp the catskill creek trout had 2 hooked lost one fumbling for my net and the other snapped my line but I did catch a new Species today have a look," Mr Osinkie wrote in the caption of the post.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mr Osinkie said, "It was by far the weirdest thing I have ever caught". He added that the marine creature was 2-foot long and its mouth looked like the "Sarlacc pit from Star Wars". "I actually caught it by mistake. I thought it was a stick at first," Mr Osinskie said of his catch.

The strange-looking animal looked like a cross between an eel and a leach. "I knew what it was as soon as I picked it up out of my net," he said, adding, "It was cool. I've never seen one in person before".

Mr Osinkie shared the image on Facebook last month and since then his post has gone viral. It has accumulated nearly 500 comments and over 500 shares. Internet users were simply baffled to see the weird-looking creature.

"It's the alien from the alien movie the one that busts out the stomach," wrote one user. "Yep! Saw those on River Monsters!! So creepy!!" said another.

A third user commented, " Looks like some scary movie shiz," while a fourth added, "This looks like something from outer space".

Meanwhile, citing the New York State Department of Environment Conservation (DEC), Newsweek reported that the creature was a sea lamprey. The species is parasitic and feeds on other fish using its suction disk mouth and sharp teeth. Once it attaches itself to its victims, it punctures their skin and drains their body fluids, the outlet said.