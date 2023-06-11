Couple In Australia Find Giant 8-Foot Python Inside Their Home, Internet Says 'It's Her House Now'

The python was between 13 to 17 pounds but was still fairly easy to remove.

A couple in Australia got the shock of their life on Thursday when they found a giant snake staring back at them in their hallway. Taking to Facebook, Jeremy De Haan of Jeremy's Reptile Relocations Townsville shared a photo of the 8-foot coastal python found inside the couple's home in Queensland.

"So do you call this a home intruder, or a home intruder deterrent. What a 10pm callout this was, a genuine 2.5m carpet python INSIDE a bushland beach home. Owners believe it got inside from the roof down through an exposed fitting in the kitchen. although a great home invasion deterrent this fella had to go!" Mr Jeremy captioned the post.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mr Jeremy said that the snake probably entered the house through the roof, climbing down into the house via an exposed ceiling fitting in the kitchen. He said that the giant snake did not move for the entire duration of his drive to the property in Queensland.

"It stayed in the hallway of the house in the same laying position," he said, adding, "It was quite placid."

According to Mr Jeremy, the python was between 13 to 17 pounds but was still fairly easy to remove. "No tools required for this job, gentle tail grab and straight into my catch bag," he told the outlet. "From me grabbing snake to it being secured in bag was under five seconds," Mr Jeremy added.

The snake expert further said that the species is typically fairly placid and rarely poses a threat to humans. However, he added that "nasty bites" can take place for those trying to catch, handle or harass them.

On Facebook, Mr Jeremy's post received hundreds of likes and comments. "I'd give this noodle my house keys. It's her house now," said one user. "Nope. Nope. Nope. I would need an ambulance," wrote another.

After catching the giant snake, Mr Jeremy said that he released the reptile a few kilometres away from the couple's house in some nearby bushland.

Meanwhile, according to Newsweek, coastal carpet pythons are a subspecies of carpet pythons that can be found mostly along the east coast of Australia. They are named for the carpet-like camouflage on their scales.

Carpet Pythons can grow to lengths of up to 13 feet, although most do not exceed 8 feet, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science. The species is non-venomous and instead kills prey by constriction.