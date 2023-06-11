Shark Beaten To Death After It Killed 23-Year-Old Russian Tourist In Egypt

It is unclear if this shark and the one filmed getting beaten are the same animal. (Representative Pic)

The tiger shark believed to be responsible for mauling a Russian tourist in Egypt has been killed by local beachgoers.

23-year-old Vladimir Popov was attacked in front of stunned tourists while he was swimming at one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts in the city of Hurghada on Thursday. A distressing video circulating on social media showed the man struggling, screaming and trying to swim away from the shark that was circling around him and attacking. According to Sky News, witnesses claimed that the tiger shark toyed with Mr Popov's body for two hours before dragging him underwater.

Now, the media outlet has reported that local beachgoers in Egypt later drove boats out of the sea and captured in a net what they believed was the animal that killed Mr Popov. A video captured the moment when a group of people brutally clubbed the tiger shark to death as revenge for the Russian tourist.

In the clip, boaters were seen lashing a large tiger shark that they caught to the side of their boat. One man holding a metal pole was also seen repeatedly beating the shark over the head and trying to pry open its mouth.

Meanwhile, as per Sky News, Egypt's Environment Ministry confirmed that the tiger shark had been caught and would be examined in a laboratory to investigate what may have triggered the rare attack. Researchers will investigate whether it was responsible for other incidents.

As of now, it is unclear if this shark and the one filmed getting clubbed are the same animal. The officials have closed off a 74-kilometre stretch of the coastline and announced that it will remain off-limits for those planning to go for swimming or other water sports activities till Sunday.