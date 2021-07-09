Watch: Rescuers Use Helicopter To Airlift Horse Trapped In Debris

A horse in California had to be airlifted with a helicopter after becoming stuck.

Using a helicopter, US fire department officials performed "one of the most technical horse rescues" to save the animal that was wedged upside down between pieces of concrete and exposed rebar. The incident happened in Orange County in California. The horse and its rider were on a trail when the animal got "spooked" and fled. The rider had dismounted safely before the horse ran away. Later, it was found stuck in a pit surrounded by large concrete pieces. Several officials, including vets, reached the site and sedated the horse before starting the rescue operation.

A video shared by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) on Twitter showed rescue officials working with iron tools like spades and rods to clear the debris and rescue the horse "wedged between pieces of jagged concrete".

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF's responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar. pic.twitter.com/1TFhO58SuU — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

The OCFA added, "With the horse sedated by the vets on scene, the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for its helicopter hoist out of the concrete overhang."

The horse had run off after it was spooked and the rider had safely dismounted. With the horse sedated by the vets on scene, the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for its helicopter hoist out of the concrete overhang. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

The "technical" operation required the helicopter crew to be very precise while lifting the horse, "not just vertically but, also, horizontally in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without injuring it".

The helicopter crew executed a precision operation to hoist the horse not just vertically but, also, horizontally in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without injuring it. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

"Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation," the fire department said in another tweet.

Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation. An amazing team effort by our tech rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

Twitter users are showering praise on the OCFA for rescuing the horse and also showing diligence in their effort.

One user praised the officials for acting swiftly in an "incredibly challenging situation".

Amazing rescue today by the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue team of a horse that was trapped under some concrete in San Juan Capistrano. https://t.co/4uevhUMIeQ — MaryAnne CurryShults (@mshults) July 6, 2021

Another user said the officials did "awesome work" and thanked them for everything they do for animals as well as people.

Awesome work you guys & thank you for all do for animals as well as people. — Francesca (@VegConservative) July 6, 2021

Sarah Booth, another user, thanked the officials for the rescue and added "incredibly challenging situation but you all worked smart and swiftly".

Heroes for all—humans and horses! Incredibly challenging situation but you all worked smart and swiftly for a success outcome. Simply amazing! Thank you for all that you do! — Sarah Booth (@RahBooth) July 6, 2021

When a Twitter user thanked the OCFA, the agency also replied.

We get it. 😊 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 8, 2021

The horse is currently recuperating at a hospital.