Bizarre Heist At US Disney Springs: Robber In Scuba Gear Swims Away With Loot

He was not your average "masked man". Authorities in Florida are looking for the man who gave a new twist to the image of a robber - trading the usual balaclava or ski mask for a scuba gear. He pulled off a late-night robbery at a Disney Springs restaurant in Orlando in diving gear. The incident unfolded just after midnight on Monday at Paddlefish, a popular seafood restaurant built aboard a moored steamboat in the Disney-owned shopping and dining complex.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man entered after closing, took cash and left. The heist took all of 2 minutes. "This incident occurred after the restaurant was closed, and there were no patrons present," the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.

How Did The Robbery Happen?

According to a report in Rare, reported that the suspect is believed to have swum to the boat in full scuba gear before shedding part of it and heading for the manager's office. Employees counting cash at the time said the man ordered them to close their eyes and tied their hands, but he did not threaten them with weapons.

He reportedly left within minutes, escaping with between $10,000 and $20,000.

What Did He Look Like?

A photo released by police shows the suspect in goggles, a wetsuit, gloves and a scuba hood. Employees also described him wearing a blue beanie hat and tight blue clothes.

Did He Cover His Tracks?

Authorities believe the man may have fired a spray paint can at a security camera before fleeing. They suspect he swam away from the venue with the stolen money.

What Happens Next?

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward. Paddlefish has declined to comment, but the restaurant reopened as normal the following day.

Locals expressed disbelief at the unusual heist. Jeanne Rose told WESH: "Just ridiculous, I mean, how are you going to find this dude?"

As per Vice, Paddlefish is one of the signature restaurants of Disney Springs, which attracts thousands of visitors daily for shopping and dining. The restaurant opened in 2017. It serves lobster corn dogs, crab fries and a rooftop bar with a view of the water.