Thief In Scuba Gear Swims Away After Stealing Thousands From Disney Restaurant In US

A bizarre robbery went down at a popular seafood restaurant at a Disney-owned entertainment area in Florida. A thief, wearing scuba gear, swam to the restaurant, tied up two employees and then made off with $10,000 to $20,000 in cash, WFTV reported, citing sources. The authorities in Orlando said that they are looking for the man. Interestingly, the whole heist lasted less than two minutes, and the man escaped.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs just after midnight on Monday for a report of a robbery.

Paddlefish restaurant is a replica steamboat on a pond at the Disney Springs shopping complex in Lake Buena Vista.

As per the sheriff's office, "This incident occurred after the restaurant was closed, and there were no patrons present."

The authorities also released a photo in which the man was seen with goggles, a wetsuit and gloves. It also appeared that the person was wearing a scuba diving hood.

As per reports, he was described as a slim and around 5'10" tall person, wearing tight clothing and a blue beanie. The person swam to Paddlefish, entered the manager's office and restrained employees without using a weapon.

As per reports, he is believed to have swum away via the lake, with no suspect or gear found afterwards. Orange County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image showing the suspect possibly spray-painting a camera.

The restaurant reopened normally the next day. However, the incident sparked a buzz on social media platforms. The authorities have urged locals with information to come forward.