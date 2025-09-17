What Experts Say On "Biggest Challenge" In Dealing With Brain-Eating Amoeba That Killed 19 In Kerala

Kerala has been grappling with a concerning outbreak of the 'brain-eating amoeba', formally known as Naegleria fowleri, which causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Experts have revealed the "biggest challenge" in dealing with this deadly infection, which has led to 61 confirmed cases with 19 deaths so far this year, according to the state's health ministry.

Dr Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told NDTV, "PAM is a rare but extremely serious infection."

The patients range from a three-month-old to a 91-year-old, with health authorities now on high alert. In 2024, Kerala reported cases of PAM from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts during June-July.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri is a thermophilic amoeba found in warm and stagnant freshwater. It enters the body through the nose and travels to the brain, causing severe inflammation.

"This is not a routine occurrence, but the amoeba is a free-living organism found in warm freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, hot springs and poorly maintained swimming pools," Dr Arora added.

Dr Manjari Tripathi, Head of the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Delhi, told NDTV, "If we swim in unclean water and there are amoebic organisms in it, you could get brain-eating amoeba. This is very dangerous and many people have little chance of survival. Therefore, people should avoid stagnant water."

What Are The Symptoms To Watch Out For?

Early stages: Headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Advanced stages: Stiff neck, confusion, seizures and coma. Experts have said that the progression is rapid, often fatal within 5-18 days.

What Is The "Biggest Challenge" With Brain-Eating Amoeba?

"The biggest challenge with brain-eating amoeba infections is timely diagnosis. Since the condition is extremely rare, its initial symptoms often mimic those of viral meningitis, such as fever, headache, or neck stiffness," Dr Subhajit Pal, Neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV. "Patients and even clinicians may not immediately suspect this deadly parasite. This can lead to delays in initiating specific therapy, and unfortunately, in such rapidly progressive infections, every hour counts."

Dr Anshu Rohatgi, Vice Chairperson, Department of Neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told NDTV, "If the disease is diagnosed early, and its diagnosis is through a CSF test, if the amoeba is detected during the test, it can be treated promptly."

"Previously, people said the mortality rate was 100%, but this is not true. In Kerala, where the highest number of cases are being reported, there was a high index of suspicion. Early diagnosis and treatment were implemented. This has significantly reduced the mortality rate," Dr Rohatgi added.

Greater awareness among both the medical community and the public is essential so that high-risk exposures, like swimming in contaminated water, are taken seriously and suspected cases are treated with urgency.