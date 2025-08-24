US Man Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection After Water Skiing

A Missouri resident died from a rare brain-eating amoeba infection, which causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The individual likely contracted the amoeba while water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). On August 13, officials confirmed the individual had contracted Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba that causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and almost always fatal brain infection known as "brain-eating" disease.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the patient," the agency wrote.

Health officials noted that Naegleria fowleri infections are extremely rare. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), fewer than 10 cases are reported annually in the US, with only 167 cases documented nationwide since 1962. Missouri has had just two previous cases, one in 1987 and another in 2022.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism, is commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba" due to its ability to infect and destroy brain tissue. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose and the amoeba travels to the brain, causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Symptoms typically appear within 12 days and initially include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. As the infection progresses, patients may experience stiff neck, seizures, confusion, hallucinations, and potentially coma. Infections often occur after swimming in warm, freshwater lakes or rivers, especially during periods of high temperatures and low water levels.

"Although a rare occurrence, people become infected by Naegleria fowleri when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose from freshwater source. The Naegleria fowleri ameba then travels up the nose to the brain where it damages the brain tissue. This infection cannot be spread from one person to another, and it cannot be contracted by swallowing contaminated water," the DHSS stated in its press release.

Treatment usually includes a variety of antifungal medications, as well as antibiotics like rifampin and azithromycin.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services advised residents and visitors to take precautions when swimming or participating in water activities in warm freshwater. Recommended safety measures include holding your nose shut or using nose clips, avoiding stirring up sediment in shallow warm water, refraining from submerging your head in hot springs, and using distilled or boiled water for sinus rinses.

"Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater across the United States; however, infection remains very rare," DHSS added.



