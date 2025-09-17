Hidden Magnetic 'Island' Sparks Solar Storm, Brings Northern Lights To US Skies. See Pics

A hidden magnetic "island" within a coronal hole on the Sun unleashed a surprise G3 geomagnetic storm overnight on Sunday (September 14-15), Space.com reported. This unexpected storm sparked dazzling auroras far beyond their usual range, as they were visible across the United States.

Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov revealed the storm's source wasn't major eruptions but a subtle magnetic twist - a positive polarity "island" within a negative polarity coronal hole.

"The source of the big solar storm is due to this coronal hole right here, which is a really noteworthy coronal hole for a number of reasons," Skov said in a YouTube video.

Skov explained that as it moved across the Sun's disk, an "island" of positive polarity appeared in the middle of the coronal hole.

"That positive polarity is what ended up giving us about 6 hours worth of really intense storming," Skov said. "Little things like this can really make a big difference and change a nothingburger into a G3-level solar storm."

Initially, the forecasters predicted minor to moderate (G1-G2) storms, but the hidden island turned it into a strong G3 storm.

The storm brought mesmerising northern lights shows across the US, visible as far south as Texas. Many residents shared the images on the social media platform. See some images here:

Spectacular aurora on the southern shore of Seneca Lake in NY.

Photo Credit: Image credit: X/@Tony_Rod

Aurora show in north of Casper, Wyoming.

Photo Credit: Image credit: X/@Andrew__Towne

Surprise Aurora in New York

Photo Credit: Image credit: X/@ShwaWX

Northern lights made an appearance down to Texas

Photo Credit: Image credit: X/@BlakeBrownWx

Timelapse of last nights northern lights display from Massachusetts. This was one of the best ones we've had in the last year #mawx pic.twitter.com/3rz53oxHCR — Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) September 15, 2025

What Are Northern Lights and What Causes Auroras?

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are nature's dazzling light show in the night sky, primarily at high latitudes.

They appear when charged particles from the Sun (solar wind) interact with Earth's magnetic field. These particles collide with gases like oxygen and nitrogen in the upper atmosphere. Energy released in these collisions creates glowing lights - green (oxygen), red (high-altitude oxygen), blue/purple (nitrogen).

Auroras, mostly in the form of curtains, rays, arcs, follow solar activity cycles and geomagnetic conditions. The best viewing places are in polar regions, such as Alaska, Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Russia.