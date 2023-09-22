Bus Carrying 40 School Students Crashes On Highway In US, 2 Adults Killed

Emergency workers used helicopters to reach the occupants of the bus.

Two people were killed after a bus carrying members of a high school band crashed on a highway in Orange County, New York. According to CNN, the incident took place on Thursday and Governor Kathy Hochul later said at a press conference that the bus was carrying 40 students from Farmingdale High School. "It tumbled down a 50-foot ravine," Mr Hochul further said. Many other students were were injured in the accident and rushed to a local hospital. Five of them are in critical condition.

The police identified the two adults who were killed as Gina Pellettiere, 43, and Beatrice Ferrari, aged 77.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard L Mazzone of the New York State Police said that preliminary information suggested a possible front tyre failure caused the accident. An investigation into the crash is currently underway, CNN said.

The incident took place around 1:12pm on Thursday, prompting swift responses from authorities.

"Imagine the fear, the screams and the aftermath when these high school students - many of them freshmen - were surrounded by this chaos," Ms Hochul said. With the help of first responders and rescuers, the students were removed from the bus and brought to safety within 45 minutes, the governor added.

Independent and other outlets reported that several groups of emergency responders rushed to the site in helicopters.

Videos posted on social media show emergency workers using ladders and ropes to reach the bus lying on its side after slipping off the road.

New York State Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that a part of the highway, near the town of Wawayanda, has been closed for the accident investigation.

Orange County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook that they are setting up a family reunification centre at SUNY Orange County Community College.