New York School Targets AI Cheating With In-Class Handwritten Essays

A prestigious high school in Queens, New York, is cracking down on artificial intelligence use in assignments - by banning typed summer essays.

Townsend Harris High School will now require students to write their summer reading essays by hand in class during the first weeks of September, instead of typing them at home, according to a report in New York Post. The move is designed to stop students from using AI tools like ChatGPT, which the school says can be used to cheat.

“We've noticed too much use of artificial intelligence in the past and think in-class will allow for a more authentic representation of student thinking,” English teacher Brian Sweeney told The Classic, the school's student newspaper.

The change has sparked debate on campus. Some students say it is unfair to penalise everyone for the misuse by a few. “I think it's unfair that we are being held accountable for other students misusing AI,” one student told The Classic, while others worry it will disadvantage those who struggle to write quickly.

But the policy also has supporters. Yasmeen Ismail, a junior and co-editor of The Classic, called it “a reasonable first step.” Ryan Chen, a senior and fellow co-editor, said it “heavily encourages students to physically read the book cover-to-cover instead of using AI to give them a summary and an analysis in minutes.”

The school's move reflects a growing push in education to preserve original student work in an era of increasingly accessible AI tools. However, many students feel unsure about the rules, which differ by school or even by teacher. Scheherazade Schonfeld, a student at Hunter College High School in NYC, said, "It feels almost competitive, like not using AI puts you at a disadvantage."

New York City's Department of Education has lifted its ban on ChatGPT but is still creating clear policies. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to train teachers on how to use AI responsibly in classrooms.

Experts have mixed views. Punya Mishra from Arizona State University thinks schools should teach students how to use AI wisely rather than ban it. But tutoring expert Frances Kweller says Townsend's move is an essential step.