OpenAI's Sam Altman Says He "Can't Imagine Parenting Without ChatGPT"

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed that ChatGPT has become a key support tool in helping him raise his newborn son. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Altman said he regularly relies on the AI chatbot for everyday parenting questions, especially during unexpected moments of concern.

During the show, he recalled feeling worried at a social event when another parent mentioned that their six-month-old had begun crawling, while his own child had not. Altman said ChatGPT reassured him that his baby's development was still normal, easing his anxiety.

Watch the video here:

Jimmy Fallon: "And do you use ChatGPT when raising your baby?"



Sam Altman: "I cannot imagine figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT." pic.twitter.com/jx29pvvpGM — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 9, 2025

Altman noted that although parents managed without technology for decades, the guidance and reassurance provided by AI, particularly at odd hours, has been extremely helpful. He and his husband, who welcomed their son earlier this year, generally keep their family life private, but his comments reflect a growing trend of parents using AI tools for daily support.

Experts, however, caution that while AI can assist with information and reassurance, it should only complement, not replace, personal judgment and professional medical advice.

Altman's comments sparked swift reactions online, with many users mocking his reliance on AI for parenting. One user noted, "Never used it for kids, but it's great for troubleshooting home repairs." Another sarcastically remarked, "If you can't raise your child without AI, maybe you shouldn't have reproduced in the first place." A third added, "Most tech bros probably need ChatGPT for advice on how to do anything normally."