US Army Doctor Accused Of Secretly Recording 44 Female Patients During Exams: "Predator In Uniform"

An Army gynecologist in Texas has been formally charged after allegedly secretly recording and photographing dozens of female patients during medical exams at a military hospital, officials announced on December 9. As per CNN, Major Blaine McGraw faces multiple charges, including indecent visual recording, conduct unbecoming an officer, disobeying a superior officer, and making a false official statement.

McGraw, described in a recent lawsuit as a "predator in uniform" has been charged with four main offenses and 61 individual counts, with 54 of those related to secretly recording patients. The alleged misconduct involves 44 victims and reportedly took place during his time at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas. He also previously worked at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.

The investigation and charges have sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over patient safety and abuse of trust within military medical facilities.

The Probe

A CNN investigation revealed the initial report of McGraw's alleged misconduct came from a combat veteran who accompanied his wife to a medical appointment. The veteran noticed the gynecologist's phone partially sticking out of his pocket, with the camera lens facing outward, something that hadn't been there when they first entered the room. Investigators told CNN that the veteran caught a glimpse of the phone's screen and suspected the doctor was recording the examination.

He quickly alerted hospital staff and rushed to the lobby to report the incident, prompting the launch of a formal investigation. "I just caught a doctor recording my wife's vagina," he allegedly shouted. The doctor was suspended from his practice the same day. The Army has since contacted at least 1,400 of McGraw's former patients, according to spokesperson Kamil Sztalkoper.

"McGraw was removed from all patient care duties and access to electronic records to ensure patient safety, and all personnel involved were continuously accounted for. The criminal investigation is ongoing," Fort Hood said in a statement.

A lawsuit revealed that McGraw's phone contained thousands of images and videos captured over several years, showing numerous female patients, many of whom have yet to be identified. Another lawsuit, cited by CBS News, alleged that McGraw used his position of trust to "sexually exploit, manipulate, and secretly record" women receiving medical care from him.

The doctor also faces allegations of sexual misconduct involving patients at his previous posting, Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, where he served from 2019 to 2023 during his residency. According to two attorneys representing the accusers, over 75 women have come forward so far, claiming to be victims of McGraw's misconduct and that number is expected to rise.

Attorney Andrew Cobos, whose firm represents 70 McGraw accusers, told CNN, "My clients are relieved. For the first time since October 17, they feel safe knowing the McGraw is in jail. Major McGraw demonstrated that he could not be trusted. He disobeyed orders. He should remain confined until he has been tried for his actions."

Next Steps

McGraw was suspended from patient care in October 2025 and is currently being held in pretrial confinement at the Bell County Jail in Texas. The Army has notified nearly 3,000 patients who saw McGraw at Fort Hood and the Hawaii medical center about the investigation.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled to review the evidence and determine if the charges should proceed to a court-martial.