Watch: Rare Red Fox Spotted Near Pangong Tso In Ladakh, Tourists Left 'Speechless'

A routine trip to Ladakh transformed into a once-in-a-lifetime experience when tourists encountered a rare red fox near Pangong Tso. Captured in a viral video shared on Instagram by a user named Vibhor Srivastava, the fox is seen approaching the vehicle, an encounter that the traveller described as leaving him "speechless".

"Nature and travel vibe. When Ladakh surprises you with its wild beauty. Stopped by Pangong Tso and met this beautiful red fox - a moment I'll never forget," Srivastava captioned the accompanying video. "Nature always knows how to leave you speechless," he added.

Instantly identifiable by its pointed ears and bushy tail, the animal was a red fox, though some tourists initially mistook it for a wolf. When one tourist suggested offering it food, others quickly pointed out that authorities strongly discouraged feeding wild animals.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Good Job Not Feeding It'

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in awe and applauded the travelling group for not offering any kind of food to the animal.

"Good job by not feeding it. People need to understand that feeding a wild animal is not good for the wild characteristics of that animal," said one user, while another added: "They are rare. Lucky that you could encounter one."

A third commented: "The red fox is a beautiful animal. Our nation is truly blessed with diverse wildlife and I hope we strive to do everything possible to preserve these creatures."

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan also reacted to the video, saying: "Himalayan Red fox, beautiful. But somebody has clearly given her food last time. That is why she is expecting and roaming on road. I often say; sympathy based conservation is enemy of species."

In June, the Department of Wildlife Protection, UT of Ladakh, successfully carried out a rescue and rehabilitation of a Red Fox from Spituk Farka, Leh. The animal was wounded at the shoulder and forearm, a probable injury caused by barbed wire or a metal chain.

After treatment and rehabilitation at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC) for a month, the red fox was released into its own territory in July, following all the necessary protocols.