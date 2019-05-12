Watch: On Mother's Day, Milind Soman's 80-Year-Old Mother Does 16 Push-Ups

Milind Soman doing push-ups with his saree-clad mother Usha Soman at a beach.

Has actor and model Milnd Soman's fitness and stamina left you in awe over the past few years, just like us? Now get ready for his "80 years young" mother to put you to shame as she manages to do not one, but 16 push-ups in one go.

In a video posted on Twitter on Mother's Day today, India's first supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman can be seen doing push-ups alongside his saree-clad mother Usha Soman at a beach.

"It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Mr Soman wrote on Twitter.

Age is just a number, and we can clearly see Ms Soman proving just that.

After the push-ups, the 53-year-old Pinkathon ambassador says: "This message is for all the mothers out there. Take a little bit of time out for yourselves everyday even if it is five or 10 minutes, whatever you can manage. We want to see all of you super fit. Happy Mother's Day."

He then ends the video by kissing his mother on the cheek.

The video, as expected, has gone viral on the social media website now.

This is not the first time that the marathoner's mother has set an example. In her late 70s, she ran a marathon barefoot in a sari in Maharashtra in 2016 and did planks too.

She has earlier participated in several 100 km walks.

Born in Scotland and raised in India, Milind Soman is a supermodel who holds a diploma in electrical engineering and has gone on to acquire spectacular achievements in the world of fitness.

