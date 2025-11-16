Watch: NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Video Of Northern Lights As Seen From Space

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, who is Lieutenant Commander (LCDR, U.S. Navy), has shared a stunning video of northern lights as seen from space on September 8. The video also captures fires in Canada's Calgary. "Northern lights over North America, with fires visible in the Calgary region. Sept 8, 2025," the astronaut wrote as the caption of the video, which was also posted on the International Space Station (ISS) on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Who is Jonny Kim?

Kim was selected by NASA in 2017. According to NASA, he is a dual-designated Naval Aviator and Flight Surgeon, and as a former Navy SEAL, has completed more than 100 combat operations.

In 2020, Kim began supporting ISS operations as a Capsule Communicator (CapCom) in Mission Control Center Houston and the Artemis program under the astronaut Exploration branch. He served as the ISS's Increment Lead for Expedition 65 in 2021.

Recent Aurora Dazzle

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center recently confirmed that G4 (Severe) storm levels reached on 12 November, triggering stunning displays of the aurora borealis (northern lights) and aurora australis (southern lights) when intense solar storms hit Earth's magnetic field.

Auroras, in vibrant colours, including green, red, and purple, occur when charged particles from the solar wind, a stream of electrons and protons, interact with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. The solar wind is ejected from the Sun's corona during solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Social media reaction

"I love seeing our world from this view. Thanks for sharing Jonny!" one user wrote in the comment section while reacting to Kim's video.

"Omggg it's one thing to catch them on earth but to see them from space???!!! Amazing," another user wrote.

"One of the best things I've ever seen online, thanks dude," a third user wrote.

"Sublime. Thank you sir for sharing this magnificent beauty," said one user.