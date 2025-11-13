Skies Illuminate In Colours As Intense Solar Storm Brings Beautiful Auroras Worldwide: See Pics

The night skies have been illuminated by breathtaking displays of the aurora borealis (northern lights) and aurora australis (southern lights) caused by intense solar storms that hit Earth's magnetic field. The spectacular shows of colourful lights have been visible in many parts of the world, with sightings reported in Europe, North America, and Australia.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center confirmed that G4 (Severe) storm levels reached on 12 November at 0120 UTC (8:20 pm EST), with geomagnetic storm conditions anticipated to continue into the night.

Extreme Auroras seen tonight over Montana.

Photo Credit: All day Astronomy (X/@forallcurious)

Auroras Australes of southern Chile.

Photo Credit: Alerta Mundial (X/@TuiteroSismico)

Auroras in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: ilaile (X/@superhominal)

Aurora in the UK

Photo Credit: Jacqui Chapman (X/@jchapm21)

Strong aurora in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Wayne Lake (X/@waynelake277742)

The Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, glows on the horizon over the waters of Brighton Beach in Dunedin on November 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Photo by Sanka VIDANAGAMA / AFP

What Causes Auroras?

Auroras occur when charged particles from the solar wind, which is a stream of electrons and protons, interact with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. The solar wind is ejected from the Sun's corona during solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The auroras display vibrant colours, including green, red, and purple, with dynamic patterns and shapes dancing across the sky. Beautiful auroras have been visible as far south as Texas, USA, and northern India, and as far north as Scotland and Norway.

The Aurora persisted long enough last night for me to get further west to darker skies and a better foreground. It did not disappoint! This is a loop of the peak of one of the substorms as seen from Palo Pinto County Texas. 🤩



What. A. Night!#Aurora #NorthernLights #txwx pic.twitter.com/wVLYPojMxc — Matt Lantz (@mattlantz) November 12, 2025

Auroras in Mexico, Zacatecas

Photo Credit: plumazulibre (X/@plumazulibre)

From Plattsburgh NY.

Photo Credit: Vincent Puliafico (X@Vpuliafico)

The Aurora persisted long enough last night for me to get further west to darker skies and a better foreground. It did not disappoint! This is a loop of the peak of one of the substorms as seen from Palo Pinto County Texas. 🤩



What. A. Night!#Aurora #NorthernLights #txwx pic.twitter.com/wVLYPojMxc — Matt Lantz (@mattlantz) November 12, 2025

Star gazers gather to watch the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, illuminating the night sky at Gerroa Headland in Kiama, around 133 kilometres south of Sydney, on November 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Photo by Saeed Khan / AFP

How did the recent solar storm impact Earth?

The recent solar storms are classified as G4 (severe) and G5 (extreme), causing widespread disruptions to satellite communications, GPS, and power grids.

As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the infrastructure operators and authorities have been notified to take action to mitigate any possible impacts and for situational awareness.

"Possible increased and more frequent voltage control problems - normally mitigable. Increased possibility of anomalies or effects to satellite operations. More frequent and longer periods of GPS degradation possible."

"The impact of the resulting geomagnetic storm is estimated to be severe and might affect satellites, power grids, and navigation systems. The event does not pose a direct biological risk to people on Earth," the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

"The European Space Agency (ESA) is closely monitoring this powerful space weather event and is collecting detailed information from all its expert service centres. The following description is based on the information currently available and might be subject to change."