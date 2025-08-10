Watch: Man's Hilarious "Product Review" Of Newborn Wins Internet: "It's like Expensive SaaS Subscription"

Ross Pomerantz, best known by his stage name "Corporate Bro", has done a hilarious four-month "product review" of his newborn, leaving the internet users in split. He even called the baby an "expensive" SaaS subscription without a cancellation policy. SaaS is a software licensing model requiring users to pay a recurring fee to access and use software applications over the internet.

Watch the video here:

From delivery to features, he has explained all the stages of the so-called "product" that is sitting quietly on his lap, wearing sunglasses, with a cute smile on his face.

Delivery Takes A While

The video starts with him saying that the delivery took a while, nine plus months, but the "product so far has absolutely exceeded expectations".

"Super lightweight, surprisingly durable, and that new baby smell is just chef's kiss."

Learning Curve

Talking about the "learning curve", he said it's "steep". "Not gonna lie to you guys but once you figure out the whole kind of crying - needs something algorithm, it's pretty intuitive."

Smile Feature

In a loving tone, he said that the smile feature is "absolutely game-changing". "You know, instant dopamine hit every single time."

Battery Life and Performance

He said battery life is about 90 minutes, and sleep mode still has some bugs. "Support says that it will be patched in the next update."

The father further said that the performance is okay. "This thing is a machine" and processes milk at just incredible speeds, converts directly to energy and growth.

Learning artificial intelligence (AI)

He also said that the learning AI is honestly impressive. "You know, babies, your own personal LLM, if LLM has also peed on you"

Features

He said that the "cute factor is off the charts". "Definitely enterprise grade, adorability, advanced grip functionality, surprisingly good audio."

"You know, frankly, the volume could be a little bit slower," he said in a sarcastic tone.

Pro tip: He said that the cuddle feature is "absolutely worth" the premium pricing.

"Overall, I would definitely recommend this for families looking to scale. Yeah, they are resource-intensive and they require significant investment."

"It's kind of like an expensive SaaS subscription, with no cancellation policy", he said, adding that the ROI is already showing "massive gains".

Here's How Users Reacted To The "Product Review"

One user wrote, "I've got the 2002, 2004, and 2008 models, great products. Watch out for when they go into "teen mode."...makes you wish there was a return policy. After a few updates, you should be fine."

"I got the 2006 version. The first few updates were fantastic, the product gave no trouble at all as we updated our operating system to be compatible with it. We hit the glitch in "early teen" mode but thankfully that was debugged within a year and now the product works well again! Would recommend, 10 stars!" another said.

"Customer support is virtually nonexistent. However there are some third party service providers who are great if you have an extra 5-6 figures at your disposal," a third wrote.