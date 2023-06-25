Watch: Man Travels To Canada To Surprise Daughter, Their Reunion Melts Internet

The video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 198.000 likes.

A heartwarming video showing a father's incredible gesture for her daughter living in Canada is winning hearts on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shrutva Desai shared the lovely video showing her father's great act to surprise her before graduation. She revealed that her father travelled all the way from India to Canada just to be with her, despite the distance.

"My heart skipped a beat when my papa surprised me with a visit all the way from India to Canada! It was the most incredible moment that I'll always cherish. I was completely shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when my papa walked through the door. I couldn't believe he had traveled all that way just to see me! I feel so lucky to have such an incredible dad. I love you so much papa," Ms Desai wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The heartwarming scene unfolds as the father silently enters the store where Ms Desai works, catching her completely off guard. Overwhelmed with joy, she bursts into tears and hides her face.

"POV: Your papa gives you a surprise visit all from India to Canada. Meeting my papa after one year and six months," the overlay text read.

Ms Desai shared the video earlier this month, and since then the video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 198.000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"God bless ! After so many years and so many stories about this song . Still makes eyes moist . Wish no father has to ever part from his daughter," wrote one user. "This is the most beautiful thing I came across internet today," said another.

"What an incredibly amazing video. I started crying; couldn't control my tears. Felt as if I am the Papa here & as if she is my daughter. Almighty keep the 2 of YOU TOGETHER, HEALTHY AND HAPPY FOREVER," a third user commented, "The sigh of relief you get when you see your parents after being alone, struggling in a different country, managing your own shit without much support, making mistakes, and achieving your goals. Nothing is more peaceful than their comforting hugs and kisses," added fourth.