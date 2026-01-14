Watch: Man Rides Horse Through Target Store Aisles In Dallas Sparking Social Media Debate

A wild video showing a man riding a horse through the aisles of a supermarket in the US has gone viral, dividing social media users. The clip shows the inside of a Target outlet in Dallas, Texas, where the horse can be seen galloping as the store workers panic and attempt to escort the animal out.

The video starts with a cowboy-hat-wearing man and his friend hopping on the horse in the Target car park at night. They then enter the automatic door, laughing and riding through the aisles, much to the visible surprise and discomfort of the shoppers.

“What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!” one of the Target employees can be heard saying as the horse defecates on the floor multiple times.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | 'Feeling Quite Disconnected': NRI Woman In Canada Contemplates Returning To India

Social Media Users Divided

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly seven million views and hundreds of comments. While a section of users laughed off the incident, others claimed that bringing a horse inside the store was not a wise idea and the situation could have turned dangerous.

"The woman running after them like shes gonna do something about it," said one user, while another added: "Eveything was fine until he took a walking dump."

A third commented: "Love the video just next time you go in a facility but something back there to catch the poop. That's so rude and disrespectful to leave for someone else to have to clean."

A fourth said: "Why are you bringing your horse into Target anyway do you know how dangerous this is and it's also a violation to many health codes. Target is not pet friendly. It's service animals only."

In another video, the man rode the horse back to the store and attempted to apologise to the workers, only to be shut down instantly.