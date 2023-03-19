Watch: Man In Skirt Does A Catwalk Inside Mumbai Local, Internet Hails His Confidence

The man has been identified as Shivam Bhardwaj

Needless to say, fashion knows no boundaries. While women have adopted male clothing throughout the years, men, too are slowly embracing attires that come with a tag of 'only for women'. In one such instance of smashing gender stereotypes, a man donning a skirt was seen doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local train.

The man, identified as Shivam Bhardwaj, also known as 'The Guy in a Skirt,' is a fashion blogger with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. He shared the video with a caption that reads, ''Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN.'' He routinely shares fashion reels, original style inspiration, and numerous DIY skirt projects on his Instagram profile.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Mr Bhardwaj donning a flowy black skirt, coupled with sunglasses, can be seen confidently doing a model-like walk inside a Mumbai local train as other passengers stare at him with curiosity. Notably, his video came in response to a comment that reads, ''You won't see men dressing up like this in public, stop faking yourself.''

The video has garnered mostly positive responses from people on Instagram, with many praising his confidence and sense of style. One user wrote, ''Oh ohhhh, models heating up the ramp, but look here!!! The train is on fire bruh!! Somebody call the fire engine..!'' Another wrote, ''You need to be on a runway.'' A third wrote, ''U slayed it... U must try modelling, ur walk. I watched it more than 50 times.''

A fourth added, ''you know I've been watching u for over a year now and I see that GLAMOUR and CONFIDENCE on ur face and really you have come a long way I see your journey and I feel so happy for you.''

The act also opened a discussion on social media for breaking stereotypes around gendered clothing.

In previous reels, Mr Bhardwaj had also shared how his unconventional fashion choices earned him a lot of criticism and name-calling on social media. He also mentioned that his father was unhappy with him when he chose content creation as his career, however, he managed to convince him with his dedication and hard work.