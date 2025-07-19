Watch: Katy Perry Narrowly Averts Major Accident As Prop Malfunctions Mid-Air

Pop star Katy Perry narrowly averted a major accident during her San Francisco concert when a fake giant butterfly she was riding abruptly fell several feet whilst hovering dangerously close to the audience members. The incident occurred during Ms Perry's Lifetimes Tour, which started in April this year.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows Ms Perry singing her song Roar when the giant prop suddenly tilts and drops, causing her to slip from her seat. Ms Perry briefly stopped singing as horrified concertgoers watched from below.

Fortunately, the prop managed to remain suspended as a visibly scared Ms Perry raises her hand, appearing to signal that she's alright, before continuing to sing the song.

Addressing the mishap on her Instagram stories, Ms Perry posted a blurry, close-up photo of her scared reaction to the malfunction with the caption, "Good Night San Fran," written over the top of the image.

As the video went viral, social media users said all pop artists should stop using such props, which put their lives as well as the audience's lives in danger.

"One day one of these flying props is gonna break and fall and kill someone and only then they'll get banned," said one user while another added: "I'm sorry that's actually so scary, when will artists learn to not use these types of props."

A third commented: "Time to pull these artist for a chat and let them know they are risking their lives for nothing."

See the viral post here:

Katy Perry's tour prop malfunctions midair. pic.twitter.com/Fu8bPYhfWy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2025

Beyonce suffers technical snag

Last month, Beyonce also suffered a technical issue during the Houston stop of her Cowboy Carter tour. A snag caused her mid-air car prop to tilt dangerously during the performance, leading to exasperated gasps from the audience.

The Grammy winner was singing 16 Carriages at the NRG Stadium and riding a flying car -- a special prop she uses to get closer to fans when it suddenly started tipping to one side.

However, Beyonce was safely and quickly lowered to the ground. After she returned to the stage, the singer reassured fans with a smile, saying, "If I ever fall I know y'all would catch me." The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause.