Watch: Indian Entrepreneur Tests Scooter In Flooded Street, Internet Says 'When You Get Lemons'

The age-old adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," motivates turning challenges into opportunities. Indian entrepreneur Vivekananda Hallekere embodied this by testing Bounce Infinity's e-scooters on waterlogged streets to showcase their capabilities. A video of the scooter navigating knee-deep water has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention.

Mr Hallekere, CEO and co-founder of Bounce, described the severe waterlogging near his plant as a perfect real-world testing opportunity for Bounce Infinity's e-scooters

"India may lack enough test labs, but our roads offer free real-world testing," wrote Mr Hallekere on X (formerly Twitter).

"That's a Bounce Infinity doing its routine IP67 & water logging checks near our plant," he added.

And btw, cruise mode? We didn't showcase it - it's been on Bounce Infinity since 2022 😉 pic.twitter.com/dfMzrJtwJP — Vivekananda Hallekere (@vivekanandahr) September 1, 2025

'Silently trolling'

As the video went viral, garnering over 51,000 views, a section of social media lauded Mr Hallekere for subtly highlighting the civic infrastructure issues, while others said it was making the best use of the opportunity.

"Machan is silently trolling. Also, the bonus of being in the startup world — when you get lemons, make lemonade," said one user, while another added: "Now even bike company founders are mocking the pathetic Indian infra."

A third commented: "Haha, Indian roads are great levellers, they will test all products in real-time. Good that bounce bikes are wading through like a boss."

A fourth said: "I believe you should come out and speak more about the technologies you are implementing."

India has received above-average monsoon rainfall this year, including in Rajasthan -- the usually arid state where the company's manufacturing plant is located. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in Rajasthan has exceeded 554 millimetres so far, more than half above its long-term average.