Watch How A Drone Pilot Saved A Surfer From Rapidly-Approaching Shark

A surfer was warned of a rapidly-approaching shark by a drone operator in New South Wales, Australia. Hair-raising drone footage of the incident from Thursday shows the large shark swimming towards the oblivious surfer in water.

Luckily, according to the Independent, Christopher Joyce was trying to capture footage of sharks on his drone when he spotted the situation.

Mr Joyce, a drone enthusiast, used his search and rescue drone's speakers to blast a warning to the surfer. "Shark! Shark! Shark! Evacuate the water immediately!" he blared through his drone's speaker system, alerting the surfer who immediately started to paddle back to the shore.

The sudden change in his movement seems to have startled the shark, allowing him to escape quickly.

News 5 Cleveland reports that Mr Joyce estimated the shark to be about 9 and a half to 13 feet in length. It was either a Bronze Whaler or a young Great White.

"I have seen numerous sharks at Werri using drones," said Mr Joyce. "But this is the first time I have been able to warn anyone with the speaker system. It is also the first time I have seen one heading to the surfer."

In July, a father who was using his drone to click pictures at a Florida beach averted a possible tragedy when he filmed a shark swimming near his children.

