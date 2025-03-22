Octopus Caught Hitchhiking On Shark's Back In Viral Video: "Bro Got An Uber"

Scientists have been left amused after spotting an octopus hitchhiking during its journey, albeit with an unlikely marine friend. In a video posted on social media, researchers captured the orange-hued Maori octopus clinging to the back of a large shortfin mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus), regarded as one of the fastest sharks in the world.

The footage captured in December 2023 but released this week shows the "sharktopus", casually strolling around in the Hauraki Gulf off the northern coast of New Zealand's North Island.

"At first, I was like: 'Is it a buoy? Is it entangled in fishing gear or had a big bite?'" Rochelle Constantin, marine ecologist at the University of Auckland told the New York Times.

Afterwards, one of the technicians set up a drone for a closer look which managed to capture the stunning footage. As per the researchers, what made the incident unusual was the fact that octopuses are usually found on the seabed where shortfin mako sharks rarely pay a visit.

"We moved on after 10 minutes, so I can't tell you what happened next. The octopus may have been in for quite the experience, though, since the world's fastest shark species can reach 50 km per hour," said Ms Constantin.

"The 'sharktopus' encounter is a reminder of the wonders of the ocean. One of the best things about being a marine scientist is that you never know what you might see next in the sea. By supporting conservation initiatives, we can help to ensure that such extraordinary moments keep happening."

Octopus spotted riding on top of world's fastest shark pic.twitter.com/631gtGK5eg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 21, 2025

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in astonishment with many calling the octopus smart for utilising the ocean resources for its commute.

"This octopus is a genius. Work smart, not hard," said one user while another added: 'Bro got himself an Uber."

A third commented: "You know humanity is doomed when the alien octopi start domesticating the sharks to ride into battle."

Bro got himself an Uber 🤣 https://t.co/GbNHd1XH9V — John Mark Bucsit (@JMBucss) March 22, 2025

The researchers said it is possible that the octopus may have fallen with the shark quickly devouring it but it is equally likely that the eight-armed commuter may have slid to the seabed safely, owing to the shallow waters.