Shark Swims Near Shore Around Beachgoers In US. Video Goes Viral

Beachgoers in Florida were in for a shock when a shark was spotted casually swimming around people on a Navarre Beach. The 56-second clip shows a shark flapping its fins and tail near a shore.

The video further shows terrified swimmers clearing the water in panic. The people ran from the water after seeing the shark's fin. People can be heard calling for people to clear the water.

The video was posted on the All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach Facebook group on Monday. The video had already been viewed more than 8,000 times. The video was originally shot by Cristy Cox, she told Pensacola News Journal, "It all happened so fast! A dolphin was actually side by side with the shark at first and then just disappeared."

She added, "The shark was just trying to feed as they are expected and just passed by swimmers. Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural and we are in their home, so stay alert!"

A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! 📷 Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023

Beach Safety Director Austin Turnbill confirmed to the paper a shark had been seen, but said there was no reason to be concerned by the spotting.

Mr Turnbill told the newspaper, "There's sharks in the Gulf, everywhere. We see sharks almost every day and there's nothing to be alarmed of for 99.9% of the time," Turnbill said.

Social media remarked in the comments section that how frequently sharks can be found around Navarre Pier and urged others not to swim too close. Others suggested that they should run quickly away from sharks.

A user wrote, "I might stand on the porch to watch a tornado but I'm not staying in the ocean to watch a shark."

Another user wrote, "Just looking for some prime human meat for lunch."

"Swimming near a pier is always a hard no for me," the third user wrote.

