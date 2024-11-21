Watch: Heartwarming Resignation Conversation Between Employee And Her "Green Flag" Manager

Generally, the decision of people quitting their jobs is not well received by their bosses. While a majority of bosses don't endorse such moves, a few of them are considerate enough to support their employees' decision to change jobs for better career growth. Now, a similar case has come to light where an employee recently resigned from her company, seeking better opportunities, and to her surprise, her resignation could not have gone better. Taking to Instagram, the employee, who goes by the name Simi on social media, shared a video of the wholesome conversation she had with her manager regarding leaving her job.

"This was honestly a very difficult post for me cause i dont like to share my emotional side on social media, but at the same time, i really wanted to share how amazing this woman has been and what a great manager looks like," the employee wrote in the caption of the post.

"I have never met anyone like her and i really learnt how impt it is to have a good manager :') if you know me personally, you know i've always mentioned how great my manager is, and this clip is the perfect way to show what a beautiful heart she has," she added.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Simi informs her manager that she is leaving her job, to which the boss immediately reacts by saying "Congratulations". The manager then goes on to express excitement for her. "I'm really happy for you I'm sad for me, but that's fine," she says. "It's really like such a wonderful experience for me to have to work with you," the boss continues.

The video, shared on Instagram a few days back, has taken the internet by storm. It has accumulated more than 283,000 likes and 4.4 million views. In the comments section, while some users called the video heartwarming, others praised the manager for her wholesome reaction.

"She's such a nice boss, the way she explained all the emotional and reassured it's natural to feel them, chef's kiss," wrote one user. "'it's not about me . It's about you and your career' SIS SHE DESERVES AN AWARD FOR BEING SUCH A BOSS," commented another.

"This video need to be played during corporate leadership courses/workshops on how to manage staff," suggested a third user.

"What an absolute green flag manager! I love everything about this. No mention of HR etc, just support and respect," expressed one Instagram user.

"She is 'The Gold' of managers. What an incredible way of making your employee feel at ease.. no toxicity, simply being happy about other persons progress. Wish every one has a boss like this and If ever any of of us is one.. be like her !!" said another.