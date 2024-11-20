"Legendary Glamma": How This 85-Year-Old Grandmother From Zambia Became A Fashion Icon

An 85-year-old woman from rural Zambia has become an unexpected global fashion icon, delighting the internet with her bold and eclectic style. Through her Instagram account "Legendary Glamma", Margaret Chola has amassed an impressive 105,000 followers and showcases vibrant outfits and accessories ranging from oversized sunglasses to elaborate jewellery. This creative idea was initiated by her fashionista granddaughter Diana Koumba, who visited her in Zambia from New York City. Ms Chola stars in the "Granny Series," and her playful dress-up sessions have captured hearts worldwide.

Her rise to fame began when Ms Kaumba dressed her grandmother in her high-fashion wardrobe during a visit to Zambia. The turning point came in April 2024 when Ms. Kaumba shared a show-stopping photo series on social media that went viral. She now regularly poses in unique, modern, and vibrant outfits, exuding the confidence of a seasoned pro.

From bold colours inspired by the Zambian flag to whimsical combinations like a blond wig paired with jeans and a graphic tee, Ms Chola's looks embody maximalist-chic aesthetics. Her personal favourite is jeans, a graphic T-shirt with her image on the front and a blonde wig. Ms Kaumba, who has been a stylist since 2012, says that her grandma has "courage, grace - and nails every look".

Her newfound fame has brought her joy, a sense of purpose, and opportunities to share life lessons about embracing self-expression and overcoming past challenges. "I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I've never felt before. I feel like I can conquer the world," Ms Chola told the BBC. She hopes that the Granny Series will inspire people "to live their lives and not worry about being judged by society".

She urges people to "always forgive yourself for whatever mistakes you made. You can never change your past - but you can change your future".

The 'Granny Series' success has also sparked a new trend as four granddaughters have hired Ms. Kaumba to style their own grandmothers, aged 70-96.





