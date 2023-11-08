Serena Williams Named 'Fashion Icon' By Council Of Fashion Designers Of America

The event was held at the American Museum of Natural History.

Tennis star Serena Williams has been named a fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). According to the BBC, the organisation awarded Ms Williams the title on Monday at a ceremony held in New York. With this, she has become the first athlete to win the award. Previous recipients include artists like Beyonce, Zendaya and Rihanna.

The event was held at the American Museum of Natural History. Ms Williams wore a black sequenced dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne at the event. She was presented with the 2023 CFDA Fashion Icon Award by reality TV star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Browne congratulated Ms Williams. "A true icon ...serena williams receives cfda's 2023 fashion icon award. serena wears a custom corset gown in black sequins and a black satin stole, backed with liquid organza and hand-embroidered with pearls," Mr Browne wrote.

According to the BBC, in her acceptance speech, the tennis legend spoke about her love for fashion and its role on the tennis court. "I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself. In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway," Ms Williams said at the event.

"I designed skirts out of denim and I wore purple tutus and bodysuits and put beads in my hair, and braids. It was really just a fun time for me," she added.

Notably, Ms Williams studied fashion during her playing career and in 2018 she launched her S by Serena clothing line. In 2019, she reportedly said that her clothes "represent women everywhere - indomitable mothers, daughters and sisters; resilient businesswomen and entrepreneurs; outsiders and underdogs; little girls with crazy dreams and unflinching women of colour".

The 42-year-old ended her professional career in 2022, however, she said, "I am not retired", and "the chances (of a return) are very high". She referred to her career's end in a Vogue magazine article as "evolving away from tennis".