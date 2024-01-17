''Give Me My Stuff'': US Airport Employee Swings Chair, Attacks Manager After Being Fired

Officials have not charged her with any crime.

Shocking scenes were witnessed at a coffee shop in US' Atlanta airport after an employee put up a fight with the manager who fired her. The incident occurred at the Harvest & Grounds coffee shop in Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday.

According to the New York Post, the woman was fired after she fought with another employee over espresso shots. Before leaving, the employee, identified as Shacoria Elly fought with her managers as the argument escalated.

In a video shared by X account Clown World, two managers are seen pushing her from going to the back of the store as she kept telling them to "give me my stuff." The woman then picked up a chair and tried to throw it before one of the managers pulled it out of her hands. She then charged at the manager and hit him, who threw her to the ground. The video then showed her walking away before suddenly reversing course and jumping over the counter. As she attempted to run from the store with her bag and coat, she tripped over herself and fell to the ground. The video ended with her walking away from the store.

Watch the video here:

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport. pic.twitter.com/EaI4znfaaE — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 16, 2024

The incident also prompted Atlanta Police officers to arrive on the scene, however, she was gone by then.

In the report, police say Elly was "terminated from her position" and airport security confiscated her badge. "All parties were issued a case number and a time frame in which they can obtain a copy of this report; nothing further to report at this time," the report concluded.

Officials have not charged her with any crime.