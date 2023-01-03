Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Jet Engine In US

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the probe.

A staff died at a US airport on December 31 after being sucked into a plane's engine, New York Post reported. The incident took place at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

According to a statement to Insider, the worker was sucked into the Embraer 170's engine at about 3 p.m. Saturday at Montgomery Regional Airport, where it had its parking brake set, the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was parked after a flight from Dallas but unfortunately one of its engines was still running. The staff was ingested into the engine. The victim worked for Piedmont Airlines.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” the airport's executive director, Wade Davis, said in a statement. He added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

American Airlines in a statement said it was devastated by the news. "We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time," the company told New York Post.

