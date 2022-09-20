Watch: Giant Monitor Lizards Tries To Enter House In Florida, Internet Calls It 'Godzilla'

Monitor lizard tries to sneak into a house

This video of a monitor lizard trying to enter a house in Florida has evoked tons of reactions on the internet. While many called the giant reptile adorable, others were uncomfortable with the sight of it. A video posted on Facebook by Joycelyn Penson shows a monitor lizard persistently trying to enter through a window has surfaced online.

The video further shows the monitor lizard trying hard to climb the window pane. It seems that the reptile is looking for some food, as the clip shows the lizard staring inside the house with its tongue sticking out. It keeps crawling with the aim to enter the building and moments later, it falls down.

So far, the video has amassed 2,76,000 views, over 1,000 comments and several likes. Along with the video, Ms Penson wrote that she will not visit Florida anytime soon now, "OMG!LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla. Really it's Apopka,Fla. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It's a Tegu lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me!Needless to say I won't be visiting him any time soon! And it's on the front porch!"

A user commented, "Oh this is not good! And he looks like he's looking for some food! No thank you will not be visiting Florida soon!" Another user commented, "I'm scared just watching- it looks like it knows how to slide the door open too- now it's climbing up to the window.” “I don't blame you I wouldn't go back for a long while. I have been if you were sitting outside on the porch and I would die of a heart attack,” the third commented.

Monitor lizards are venomous, and though their bites are not fatal to humans, they are definitely painful and can lead to illnesses.