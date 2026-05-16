Watch: Flamingos Turn Navi Mumbai Wetlands Into A Sea Of Pink, Painting Landscape In Vivid Hues

- Thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands near the NRI Complex in Nerul
- The birds gathered in shallow waters and mudflats, creating a vivid sea of pink
- The spectacle highlighted the seasonal migration to Navi Mumbai's wetlands each year
A breathtaking spectacle unfolded in Navi Mumbai as thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul, turning the landscape into a vivid sea of pink.
Massive Flocks Create Stunning View
The large flocks gathered in shallow waters and mudflats behind the complex, creating a striking visual as the birds blanketed the area. Their arrival transformed the scene into a mesmerising pink expanse, drawing attention to the seasonal migration that brings these flamingos to the region each year.
Watch Video Here:
#WATCH | Maharashtra | A mesmerising spectacle was witnessed in Navi Mumbai as flamingos arrived in the creek area situated behind the NRI Complex in Nerul. pic.twitter.com/WG4McIOBIj— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
Visual Contrast With Cityscape
The flocks covered wetlands across the region, creating a vivid visual against the backdrop of mangroves and the city skyline.
The presence of thousands of flamingos added to the natural beauty of the area, making it a memorable sight for visitors.
The arrival of flamingos not only turned Navi Mumbai's wetlands into a stunning pink spectacle but also highlighted the ecological importance of these habitats.
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