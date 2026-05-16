Watch: Flamingos Turn Navi Mumbai Wetlands Into A Sea Of Pink, Painting Landscape In Vivid Hues

A breathtaking spectacle unfolded in Navi Mumbai as thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul, turning the landscape into a vivid sea of pink.

Massive Flocks Create Stunning View

The large flocks gathered in shallow waters and mudflats behind the complex, creating a striking visual as the birds blanketed the area. Their arrival transformed the scene into a mesmerising pink expanse, drawing attention to the seasonal migration that brings these flamingos to the region each year.

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Visual Contrast With Cityscape

The flocks covered wetlands across the region, creating a vivid visual against the backdrop of mangroves and the city skyline.

The presence of thousands of flamingos added to the natural beauty of the area, making it a memorable sight for visitors.

The arrival of flamingos not only turned Navi Mumbai's wetlands into a stunning pink spectacle but also highlighted the ecological importance of these habitats.