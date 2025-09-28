Watch: Finnish Couple Adopts Two Indian Street Dogs, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video showcasing an elderly European couple that has adopted Indian street dogs has caught the internet's attention. Christian and Norah from Helsinki, Finland, have adopted the two indie dogs named Nila and Malai, who were initially fostered by Susheela in India. In an Instagram video shared by Susheela on her account, the Finnish couple can be seen sitting in their home with the two Indian dogs quietly sitting and chilling.

"Here are our street dogs from India. Nila and Malai, we have adopted them here to Finland and we love them so much and they are the best. They are babysitters for our grandchildren. Also, they are so popular in the whole area here, where we live in the suburbs of Helsinki," said Christian.

"Everybody loves them. We also love our Indian friends. We have a lot of Indian friends. I love a lot about India and Indian products and companies. But I heard these sad stories about street dogs in India. Please, please, please, take good care of the street dogs in India. They are wonderful. You really don't need to harm them," he added.

Susheela revealed that she had the two indies with her for 1.5 years before they found their 'forever' home in Finland.

"From the streets of Mahabalipuram to a new life in Finland -- the happiest country In the world. I had babies Nila and Malai with me for 1,5 years until we travelled to Finland to their forever homes with their amazing pet parents Norah and Christian," Sushella captioned the video.

"I miss my babies so much but I know they are in the best hands with Christian and Norah in Finland," she added.

Watch the viral video here:

The video quickly went viral, with social media users commending the couple's decision to adopt the Indian dogs and praising Christian's statement.

"Lovely couple and thanks for adopting and taking good care of them and sharing the best words for the world to be kind," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for adopting our street dogs. I have been feeding, neutering and adopting them for the past 25 years. They are the BEST. I love them."

A third commented: "Indian street dogs are honestly the best. Smart, healthy, loyal, perfect for any weather, and every single one has a unique personality. Plus, when you adopt one, you literally save a life."

A fourth said: "Lots of love to lovely couple and their Indie babies! I hope us Indians take note, adopt our own dogs instead of fuelling an illegal breeding industry for foreign breeds, many of them who are then abandoned."