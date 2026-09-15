Watch: Everything Looked Perfect On This Vande Bharat Train. Then Passengers Did This

An Instagram video shared by influencer Sunil R, who posts under the name @maskedguyslife, has gone viral for highlighting what many viewers described as a lack of civic sense among some passengers on a Vande Bharat train. The video begins by praising the train's cleanliness and onboard services. Sunil showed newspapers being provided to passengers, food service, regular cleaning and staff collecting used trays and garbage. Throughout most of the clip, the train appeared well maintained and organised.

However, towards the end of the video, the influencer showed litter left behind by some passengers. Garbage could be seen under seats and in parts of the coach despite the presence of dustbins and regular waste collection by train staff.

The contrast between the train's cleanliness and the behaviour of some passengers left many viewers disappointed. The video has received nearly 8 million views and attracted thousands of comments on social media.

Watch the video here:

Many users criticised the littering shown in the clip.

"How unfortunate and sad," one user commented.

"Money doesn't buy class," wrote another.

A third user said, "We can never be a clean country if some people don't treat public transport and public spaces the way they treat their homes."

As the debate grew, Sunil clarified in the comments that his video was not a criticism of Vande Bharat or Indian Railways.

"This reel is not against Vande Bharat or Indian Railways. Quite the opposite," he wrote.

He praised the train as modern, comfortable and well maintained, adding that staff regularly collected trays and garbage. According to him, that is what made the littering even more frustrating.

Sunil argued that when passengers are provided with dustbins and staff are already collecting waste, leaving rubbish on seats, in seat pockets or on the floor becomes difficult to justify.

The influencer also said littering remains a common problem across many public spaces in India, including roads, railway stations, beaches and tourist destinations. While acknowledging that not everyone behaves this way, he said ignoring the issue does not help solve it.

He concluded by saying that India is investing in better trains, stations, infrastructure and public services, and that civic behaviour must improve alongside these developments.

"Showing a problem isn't hating the country. Wanting better isn't being anti-India. If we can demand world-class facilities, we should be capable of respecting them like they're ours," he wrote.