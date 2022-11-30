Watch: Elephant Gulps Down Food Balls As Special Breakfast Is Served

The video has accumulated more than 52,000 views on Twitter

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video on Twitter from Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The video shows how breakfast is prepared for the animal at the reserve. The clip features several elephants waiting for their breakfast patiently and reserve workers preparing the meal for the jumbos.

The workers can be seen mixing the rice, ragi and jaggery carefully curated by the camp veterinarian. Along with the video, Ms Sahu wrote, "Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian. Ragi jaggery rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephants."

Watch the video here:

Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian.Ragi jaggery rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephantspic.twitter.com/fJg6xJYXX0 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2022

The video has accumulated more than 52,000 views on Twitter. While a few social media users were impressed with the dedication of the workers at the reserve, some also pointed out that the elephants should not be chained.

Indian Forest officer Surender Mehra commented, "Theppakadu in #Mudumalai is one of the best places to visit to see the management of camp elephants."

A user commented, "All this is very well but why are these poor elephants in chains & tethered? If it's an animal reserve then surely these elephants should be roaming free & able to feed themselves on their natural food? Sorry, but no kudos, unless they're injured. What are these elephants used for?"

Another user commented, "This video made my day. Amazed to see one elephant banging the bell on the iron rod to drive attention towards him."

"Admire all Animal lovers and caretakers who love to take care of elephants. Beautiful video and keep up the good work. You all are blessed souls," the fourth expressed.

