Watch: Bihar School Gives Unique 'Bride-Style' Farewell To Teachers

A middle school in Bihar's Begusarai gave two of its teachers a unique and emotional farewell. Students and school staff united to honour the departing educators, and it was nothing short of a traditional vidaai - send-off of a bride.

Amita Kumari and Rajhans Kumar, promoted to the position of Head Teacher through the Bihar Public Service Commission, have now been transferred to new schools. On their last day, the school organised a grand farewell ceremony.

The staff draped Amita Kumari in a ceremonial chunari (veil), similar to bridal traditions. Female teachers performed rituals such as khoicha bharai (filling the lap with gifts) and chumawan (bestowing blessings), much like the farewell a daughter receives when leaving her parental home after marriage. Rajhans Kumar was seated beside, wearing traditional groom clothing.

Students cried as they bid farewell, and others showered flower petals on the teacher as she walked out of the school premises.

Principal Shrikrishna Das told NDTV, "Today's programme was truly magnificent. This is how a teacher should be given a farewell. Their greatest virtue lies in what they have done for the children and the deep connection they had with them. We got to witness a reflection of that bond today. Both teachers have made great sacrifices for our school, and it is because of those sacrifices that the school has tried to honour them in the best possible way. I would request them, wherever they go, to continue doing even better work for the students. Even after this program, may they continue to receive greater and greater respect."

Art teacher Upendra Chaudhary said, "This ceremony was filled with thoughtful and meaningful gestures. This farewell celebration will serve as a message for the entire state of Bihar and will be a matter of pride for the community."

During the ceremony, the Principal presented both teachers with traditional garments, diaries, garlands, pens, and floral bouquets on behalf of the school.