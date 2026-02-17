Watch: Barack Obama's Appearance At NBA All-Star Game Goes Viral

Barack Obama made an unexpected appearance at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and ended up stealing the show. The incident occurred during the game between Team USA Stars and Team World. The former US president was sitting courtside with his wife, Michelle, when a loose ball got deflected by the players.

Thanks to his quick reflexes, he intercepted the ball, which was heading towards the spectators. He then handed it back to Devin Booker, exchanging a brief word with him. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

Obama, a known Chicago Bulls fan, also participated in an on-court interview with Reggie Miller, discussing his favorite basketball memories from the 1990s.

The game was won by the USA Stars 37-35, with Scottie Barnes scoring a game-winning three-pointer.

"Obama showing he's still got game. Snagging that loose ball like a pro. Courtside moments don't get much better than this. Definitely a highlight for fans in the arena," one user wrote in the comment section. "I'll bet he would love getting on the court with them! He and Michelle are so cute and lovable!" another user said.

Obama's comment on aliens

Recently, Obama sparked a buzz about extraterrestrial by saying that aliens are "real". But he also said that he doesn't know where they are as he responded to Brian Tyler Cowen's question about the existence of aliens.

"They're real," he answered, further adding, "But I haven't seen them. And, they're not being kept in Area 51."

But he confirmed it by releasing a statement on Instagram. "I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it's gotten attention, let me clarify," he wrote.

"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"