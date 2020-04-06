Watch: Banker 'Disinfects' Cheque, Netizens Applaud His Creativity

A viral video shows a bank employee ironing a cheque during the coronavirus crisis.

A Bank of Baroda employee working during the coronavirus lockdown has earned social media's praise with his never-seen-before method of disinfecting cheques. A viral video of the banker shows him 'disinfecting' a cheque that was handed to him by ironing it with a hot iron that was kept ready at his desk. The video comes in the midst of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. During the lockdown, only essential services - including banks - are allowed to operate.

In the video, the banker is seen at his desk wearing a face mask and gloves. When a cheque is handed to him, he receives it with a pair of tongs through his window and proceeds to 'disinfect' it by ironing it carefully on both sides.

While it is not clear how effective this measure would be in containing the spread of coronavirus, the banker's creativity has earned him a number of fans on social media - including businessman Anand Mahindra.

Mr Mahindra shared the video on Twitter over the weekend and wrote: "I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!"

Watch the video below:

In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity! ???? pic.twitter.com/yAkmAxzQJT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 2.5 lakh views and nearly 24,000 'likes'. In the comments section, many praised the banker while Bank of Baroda thanked Mr Mahindra for appreciating the creativity of their staff member.

Dear Sir, thank you for sharing the video of our #BankofBaroda branch & appreciating the creativity of our staff member. #COVID19 — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) April 4, 2020

Money Laundering,???????????? — Sundar Ramachandran (@sramacha) April 4, 2020

Safety first, using ordinary resources for extraordinary safety. ???????? — Lone Wolf ???? (@theaniket001) April 4, 2020

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.