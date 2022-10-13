Watch: Baby Chimp Plays With Tiger Cubs, Trio Stuns Internet

Picture shows a baby chimp and tiger cub hugging each other.

Animal videos are among the most popular types of social media content. Their adorable antics are enough to brighten anyone's day. One such video has surfaced on the internet shows a baby chimp playing with two tiger cubs has gone viral on the internet. This is just the perfect clip to lift your mood and put a smile on your face during the middle of the week.

Shared by a user named Moksha Bybee on Instagram on September 26, the caption reads "Angada."

The baby chimp named Angad can be seen approaching and cuddling the tiger cubs one by one. At first, one of the tiger cubs refuses to be touched, but it eventually relaxes and lets the chimp cuddle it the next time. This video is an excellent example of childhood friendship.

According to her Instagram profile, Ms Bybee is a conservationist who helps hands-on education while preserving magnificent animals for generations to come.

After getting shared, the clip has garnered over 8.8 million views, more than 3.7 lakh likes and still counting. The friendship trio clip has surprised many users over the internet. Numerous have given heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

Praising the trio, one user wrote, "This is just the absolute greatest thing ever."

"The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, the calf and the young lion and the fatling together and a little child shall lead them," commented a second user.

"I can't even handle this! This should replace the puppy bowl during the super bowl," commented another.



