Watch: After Arif Khan, Video Of Another UP Man's Friendship With Sarus Crane Goes Viral

The friendship between Ramsamuj Yadav and sarus crane has gone viral

After a unique friendship between Arif Khan Gurjar and a sarus crane made national headlines, another man-bird friendship story has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Mau. According to news agency ANI, the story started when Ramsamuj Yadav, a resident of Baraipar Malik Village, fed the starving bird while working in the field.

After feeding it twice initially, the bird started to come to him repeatedly. He also said that the bird started living with him and soon the bond got deeper. Like Mr Gurjar, Mr Yadav too plays with the sarus crane and feeds it with his own hands.

ANI also shared a video of Mr. Yadav playing with the crane and feeding it. ''Heartwarming bonhomie between a Sarus crane and Mau's Ramsamuj Yadav in Uttar Pradesh,'' the video was captioned.

I had found it on the farm where I had fed it once. After feeding it twice initially, it started to come to me repeatedly. It roams around freely in the village: Ramsamuj Yadav

In the video, the Sarus crane is seen running after Mr Yadav playfully and seems quite comfortable in his presence.

Earlier, the amazing bond between Amethi's Arif Khan Gurjar and a sarus crane became a talking point on social media for months. Notably, Mr Gurjar rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health. "I nursed it back to health. Then it went back to the forest and would visit me from time to time," he said. The crane soon started following him across the town where he lives and their videos went viral.

Notably, the sarus crane is Uttar Pradesh's state bird and it is illegal to keep it at home. Soon after the videos went viral, forest department officials took away the bird last month and charged Mr Gurjar under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Last week, a heartwarming video of the bird's reaction to seeing his 'friend' after days went viral, making people emotional. The footage was captured during his visit to Kanpur Zoo, where the crane has been kept in a cage. Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gurjar said that he wants the bird to get back its freedom once its quarantine at the zoo ends.