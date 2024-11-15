Road Rage Escalates To Stabbing, Stone-Throwing In UP, 2 Cops Injured

As news spread, a crowd gathered outside the health centre and people started throwing stones.

A man returning home on his bike in Uttar Pradesh collided with another rider at an intersection, setting off an argument and a huge fight resulting in a stabbing, said the police.

The incident, which took place late on Friday night, was reported from Ghosi in Mau town, some 300 km from state capital Lucknow.

On a bike with his wife and child, Sukhu Rajbhar's vehicle, while taking a turn, had brushed against Shoaib's bike. An argument turned into stabbing.

"He did not use the indicator as he appeared in a hurry. When I told him to use the indicator, he shouted abuses at me. I also abused him. Then a fight followed. Whether he hit me with a key or a knife, I can't tell. I also hit him back. I was alone," said Shoaib, the man whose bike was hit by Rajbhar.

Rajbhar's family had a different version of the event.

"Upon returning from shopping and while entering the lane near his home, he (Rajbhar) was surrounded by bikes on both sides. They abused him and upon protesting, they stabbed him with knives," said a relative of Rajbhar.

The cops arrived on the scene and took the two men to a community health centre.

"Two bikes had collided with each other. An altercation started following the collision. People on both sides sustained injuries. They were admitted to a hospital," said Mau Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mahesh Singh Attri.

As news spread, a crowd gathered outside the health centre and people started throwing stones. Cops, dressed in full riot gear, tried their best to control the situation. Two policemen were injured in the incident.

"A few people pelted stones there as well. When they were removed from the spot, a few of them blocked roads...We spoke with people, they said that they are vacating the road. Further action will be taken as per the complaint...Circle Officer Ghosi and Station House Officer sustained injuries in the stone pelting. 2-3 vehicles were damaged," said the senior police officer.

(With inputs from Rahul Singh)