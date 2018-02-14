Woman Gives Birth To First Child. Wins $50,000 Lottery The Same Day The new parents plan to use the prize money to pay off their hospital bills

A woman from Washington, US is experiencing twice the joy in her life. On January 5, the woman and her husband welcomed their first child to their family. To sweeten the celebrations, the new mom also won a lottery worth $50,000 the same day she gave birth to her baby, the lottery company said in a statement The woman had bought the winning lottery ticket from a local supermarket. When the winning combos were drawn, she happened to be in hospital undergoing labour. Some time after she delivered her baby, came the second good news."We discovered we had won while still in the hospital, but we were so tired and in shock that we decided to wait a couple days before coming forward," the unnamed woman said.The new parents plan to use the prize money to pay off their hospital bills. They also intend to put in some money in a new home as the couple have recently relocated from California. Meanwhile, in the eastern US state of New Hampshire, a woman who won a whopping $560 million in a Powerball lottery has turned to the courts to be able to keep her identity a secret. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she is an engaged community member in New Hampshire."She wishes to continue this work and the freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted as the winner of a half-billion dollars," read the court documents.Click for more trending news