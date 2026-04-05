"Was In Pain Every Day": How A Health Scare Forced Indian Man In Canada To Move To Bengaluru

A former Deloitte consultant chose to return to India despite having Canadian permanent residency, citing a health scare that exposed shortcomings in Canada's healthcare system. Sahil Peris, a former Toronto-based techie, highlighted that despite having a high-paying job, the quality of life and personal happiness outweighed the benefits of staying in Canada.

In an Instagram video, Peris explained that he moved to Canada five years ago after securing admission to one of the country's top MBA programs. After graduating, the tech professional landed a well-paying role as a senior consultant at Deloitte in Toronto and settled into what he described as a comfortable life, complete with a high salary and a beautiful apartment. Despite this, Peris eventually decided to return to India because of a serious health scare.

Now a content creator based in Bengaluru, Peris said one of the biggest reasons behind his move back was his experience with Canada's healthcare system. He recounted that during the final month of his MBA, he suffered a neck injury that left him in constant pain.

However, accessing medical care proved to be a prolonged and frustrating process. In Canada, patients typically cannot consult specialists directly and must first be registered with a general practitioner (GP), who then provides referrals if needed.

"I was in pain every day, and Canada's healthcare system was just not helpful," he said.

Watch the video here:

Peris said it took him months to even find a GP. When he finally did, the doctor declined to refer him to a specialist, reportedly telling him that his condition was not severe enough. In the comments on his post, Peris added that he had approached at least 10 general doctors in Toronto, all of whom refused to take him on as a patient. He eventually secured a GP through personal contacts, but the doctor was located an hour away.

Even then, he said, his concerns were not taken seriously. The doctor refused to recommend an MRI scan, arguing that even if an issue were identified, surgery could take years due to long wait times, making the imaging unnecessary.

According to Peris, the shortage of doctors and long waiting periods significantly worsened his condition, eventually making it difficult for him to carry out basic daily activities. "Since I wasn't getting the right care, life became very hard. Sitting became painful. Cooking and other housework became impossible," he said.

He ultimately chose to return to India, where he was diagnosed with a slip disc causing his neck pain and was able to access timely treatment. Being closer to family also helped during his recovery. Two years later, he says his health has improved considerably.

Reflecting on his experience, Peris said healthcare may not seem like a major factor when moving abroad but becomes critical when something goes wrong. He advised those considering relocating overseas to carefully evaluate access to healthcare before making a decision.

The video has sparked a discussion with many relating to his experience. One user wrote, "Had a similar bad experience and had to go to India to get treated. Almost died because of negligence in Canada. It's unfortunate but true."

Some also disagreed with his perspective. Another commented, "Respectfully, calling the system 'broken' based on one experience is misleading. I was able to find a family doctor within days, and specialist referrals were smooth. Yes, improvements are needed—but exaggerating issues only spreads unnecessary fear and misinformation. Let's keep the conversation accurate and responsible."